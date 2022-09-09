ELKTON — (Semone) Kimberly Ann Pezold (nee Semone) of Elkton, Maryland passed away on May 14, 2022 at the age of 61. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Pezold; precious children, Jonathan and his wife, Laura; and daughter, Nicole Pezold; adored grandchildren Claire, Scarlett and Isaac; Taegan and Zander; and devoted mother, Shirley Semone.
Kim grew up in Bel Air and graduated in 1978 from Bel Air High School. She and Paul raised their children in the Aberdeen area before moving to Elkton. Kim was a passionate mother, who was supportive of her two children until her last day on this earth. She was dedicated to her five grandchildren, spending as much time as possible with them.
A dental assistant for 35 years, Kim was loved by her patients for her sunny disposition and ready laugh.
In accordance with her wishes, Kim was cremated and wished to be remembered with a gathering of friends and family. Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, September 18 at 1:30PM at Fallston United Methodist Church, 1509 Fallston Road, Fallston.
Please do not come with sorrow but rather with happy stories about a life well lived.
