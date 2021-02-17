ELKTON — Kim Elaine Davis, age 62, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Merle and Arlene Wade.
Born in Lancaster, PA on December 14, 1958, Kim went on to spend many years of her life living in Millersville, PA. She later planted her roots in Delaware and Maryland as she established a lasting career in the hospitality and retail industry, where she touched the lives of many people and left her mark on the world. “To know her, was to love her”. Kim had a natural way to reach people in a deep and positive way. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Kim enjoyed reading and spending time outdoors in the sunshine, especially at the beach and White Clay Creek Preserve.
She was a devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. Kim is survived by her dear husband and soulmate of 43 years, Michael R. Davis; children, Megan Davis (Steven Bowman) of Elkton, MD, Erin Alfano (Mark II) and Nicole Nardi (Christopher), both of Newark and Patrick Davis (Kaitlyn Moore) of Elkton, MD; 7 loving siblings; many nieces and nephews; and all of her precious grandbabies, Matthew, Alexis, Patrick, Vance, Ryan, Gage, Ellie, Olivia and Steven Jr. All of whom she loved dearly.
A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:30 pm until 3:30 pm on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Service and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kim’s memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713.
