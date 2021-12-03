COLORA — Kevin W. Culley, 50 of Colora, MD, passed away at home Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Born in Elkton, MD, on September 20, 1971, he was the son of Thelma Ann (Levering) Culley, of Rising Sun, MD and the late Robert James Culley.
He worked for the Maryland Department of Transportation on I95 for 16 years. He enjoyed building RC cars and riding 4-wheelers.
Survivors include his fiancé: Sarah Wooten; son: Robert Thomas Culley; step-daughter: Emma Foard all of Colora, MD; mother: Thelma Ann (Levering) Culley of Rising Sun, MD; brother: Jamie Culley (Pam) of Rising Sun, MD; niece: Ashley Meekins; great nephew: Wyatt Meekins; great niece: Alaina Wyre; and paternal grandmother: Willene Wilkerson of Ozark, AL.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
