NORTH EAST — Kevin Thorne Carter, 66 of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, on January 11, 1953, he was the son of the late Leyton and Patricia (Thorne) Carter.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, Kevin went to work for Amtrak as a mechanic. He retired with 38 years of service.
He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed working on cars and going to Indian Acres. His dog Max was his constant companion.
Survived by his wife of 36 years: Shirley Carter; 5 children: Brooke Hsu of Laurel, MD, Nicholas, Zach, Ian Carter (fiance, Harley) all of North East, MD, and Samantha Carroll of Ephrata, PA; his twin sister: Karen Wilson of East Windsor, NJ; 5 grandchildren; his niece Bridgett Solack (spouse, Lenny) and their 2 children of Titusville, NJ.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm until service.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneral home.com
