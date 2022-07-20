ELKTON — Kevin Carlyle Cline, 38 of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
He was born July 15, 1983.
Kevin worked for DW Reeves Welding & Crane Services for over 15 years.
Kevin was an amazing person and was loved by everyone. He was well known in Cecil County and had a ton of friends, some of which he called his brothers. Kevin enjoyed watching football, riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother: Shirley Cline Bullock or Bristol, VA; wife: Tara Cline; son: River Cline; brother: Timmy Wayne of North East, MD; and twin brothers: Cody Schilling (Kenzie) of Port Deposit, MD and Cory Schilling (Taysha) of VA.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father: Carlis Cline (Darrell).
Visitation service will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., please dress in casual attire.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to River Cline Educational Fund, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
