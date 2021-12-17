Kenneth William Ronig, age 82 of Fairmount, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his residence.
Kenneth was born on October 24, 1939, son of the late George William Ronig and Sara Elizabeth Potter Ronig. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by: one son, Kent William Ronig; and granddaughter, Lauren Jensen Miller. Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1957 until 1965. He was retired from Southern Bell where he worked for over 35 years. Kenneth enjoyed flying RC airplanes, hang gliding, ultralights and driving classic cars. He also loved flying his small Cessna.
Kenneth is survived by: his wife, Theresa Ronig; three sons, Ricky Ronig, Scott Ronig, and James Sewell; five daughters, Tonia Wallace and her husband Roger, Rachelle Currington, Tammy Ronig, Angie Newton and her husband Ricky, and Ronda Rouse and her husband Marty; two brothers, Mike Ronig and Richard Ronig; two sisters, Joy Greenlee and Vicki Myers; twenty-seven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of the Life of Kenneth will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Maxwell officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11 AM until the service hour at 1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
