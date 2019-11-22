NORTH EAST — Kenneth W. Simmons, 74 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home.
Born in Wilmington, DE on April 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Reiman and Hattie V. Simmons.
He was part owner of Davitt-Simmons Builders, M&S Electrical and M&S Heating and A/C.
Kenneth enjoyed trains and traveling.
Survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Bonnie S. Simmons; sister: Shirley Carter (Jim) of Newark, DE; brother: Joseph Simmons of North East, MD; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet rabbit Boomer.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Amedisys Foundation, in care of the funeral home.
