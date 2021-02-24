ELKTON, MD — Kenneth Wayne Fagan, age 74, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born in Johnson City, TN, on July 26, 1946, he was the son of the late John F. and Dorothy Branch Fagan.
Mr. Fagan served in the Army National Guard from 1965 until 1971. He had worked at NVF, Newark, DE, and retired from Terumo Medical Corporation, Elkton. Mr. Fagan was a dedicated member of Endeavor Church, Elkton, and loved his church and God. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, as well as the Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team and the Tennessee Volunteers football team.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Lollie Fagan; children, Angela Wise (Robert), and Christopher Fagan (Amy), both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Zach Wise, Sean Wise, Katie Short (Dusty), Josiah Fagan, and Joel Fagan (Lexi); great-grandchildren, Dawkins, Emmielynn, and Daxton Wayne Short; 6 brothers; and a sister.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fagan was preceded in death by his sister and 5 brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Endeavor Church at the above address.
