EDGEWOOD — Kenneth Truman Crookshanks (Country Boy) age 77, of Edgewood passed away peacefully at his home on March 16, 2021, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
Born on August 11, 1943, to Georgie Goldie (Smith) Crookshanks & Kenneth Franklin Crookshanks. Kenny was raised in the hills of Cornstalk, W.V.
He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany & returned home to marry his sweetheart, Betty C. Harris on December 6, 1967.
He was a welder for many years before opening his business, Country Boys Used Auto Parts & Salvage Yard in Cecil County where he worked until he retired. He was very helpful to his family, friends & community getting them just the right auto parts they needed. He was often complimented on how clean he kept his salvage yard.
Kenny enjoyed working on cars, watching westerns, raising beagles, working in his vegetable garden & flower beds. He was known for his delicious BBQ sauce which contained whatever he happened to be drinking that day. Most of all he loved his precious wife Betty, his daughter Shelly Crookshanks, Sugie Rice his granddaughters Rachelle & Raven who lit up his world & his amazing grandson Matthew (Boy).
He is survived by his brother Willie Crookshanks & (Claudine), sister Louise Duffield, his in-laws Lanny Harris & (Ruth), Polly Shunk, Diana Jennings & (Randy) & many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his infant daughter Crystal Lynn, siblings Cleo, Everette, Stella, Ralph & in-laws Buster, Wanda & Bill.
He will be loved & missed by his entire family who spent many great times with him at family cookouts, weddings, Christmas’s & parties. Special Thanks Appreciation & Love to our family physician Dr. Ronald Thomas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Newport Terrance hall, 23 Newport Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
