ELKTON, MD — Kenneth Robert Stacherski, Sr. (Bubba), age 77 of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, December 3rd 2020. He was born February 24, 1943 in Detroit, MI to the late Richard Stanley Stacherski and Eleanor Stacherski (Makowski).
Kenneth proudly served in the United States Navy for 4 years. Kenneth retired from General Motors Plant where he worked in the Body Shop (welding). He is known for always helping others, he volunteered for Cross Guarding at Thompson Estates Elementary School and Umpired for Elkton Little League Baseball for many years. Kenneth is loved by all that met him. He enjoyed bowling where he was on a league. Kenneth would play “Poker” weekly and attend Texas Hold ‘em tournaments, in addition to being an avid Washington Redskins fan and attending games. Kenneth enjoyed spending time on his boat, fishing and crabbing. In Kenneth’s spare time he was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed making all sorts of Furniture and received many rewards for 1st place. He loved maintaining his yard and keeping his grass green. Kenneth enjoyed Old country Music and Bluegrass along with playing Horse Shoes or “washers”. He loved to travel, attend water parks and the beach but his greatest joy was spending time with his Wife, Grandchildren and Family.
Kenneth is survived by his three Children, Rob Stacherski, Jr., Sherry Stacherski and Companion John Massey, and Richard Stacherski “Stick” and fiancé Nicki Baxter. Five Grandchildren: Shannon and Husband Jesse Skatuler, Travis and Wife, Lucrecia Stacherski, Rich Stacherski, Jr., Brandon Stacherski and Collin Stacherski. Two Great-Grandchildren TJ, and little Adalynn on the way. Brother, Jimmy Stacherski and Aunt Patricia Janeck and Companion Dave, as well as many extended family members.
Kenneth is predeceased by his wife, the Love of his Life of 58 years Carolien Stacherski, along with his parents, granddaughter Kimberly Comer and his devoted dog Cuddles.
Visitation will be held 6pm-8pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held at 11am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 am. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Harford Memorial Gardens in Havre De Grace, MD. To send condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.