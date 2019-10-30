ELKTON — Kenneth Speck, Sr., 63 of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on December 27, 1955, the son of the late Carl and Mildred (Wilson) Speck.
He retired from Terumo, where he worked as a Machine Operator Supervisor.
Ken’s biggest love in his life was his grandchildren. He was a patriot and a truly gifted musician and harmonica player.
Survivors include his children: Kenneth R. Speck, Jr. (Melissa) of Elkton, MD, Shilo DeShaw (Andrew) of Bel Air, MD and Teala Robertson (Willie) of Elkton, MD; 3 siblings: Carl Speck,
Debbie Holbrook and Nancy Holbrook; his lifelong companion: Joyce Speck; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.