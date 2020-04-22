Kenneth Murson

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Kenneth R. Murson of Elkton, MD, age 81, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Kenneth was born on July 7, 1938 in Elkton, MD to the late Arthur Murphy and Laura (Murson) Murphy.
Kenneth worked at NVF Co. in Delaware for 30 years. He owned and operated three bars in Cecil County, MD and last owned the Alibi Inn in Warwick, MD. He was an avid duck and goose hunter and loved boating. He enjoyed and treasured time with his family.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Suellen Lappe and her husband, Clint of Elkton, MD; son, Charles Murson and his companion, Susan Ellis of Chesapeake City, MD; son, Keith R. Murson and his wife, Marie of Elkton, MD; sister, Linda Gamble of North East, MD; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen F. Murson.
Services and burial for Kenneth will be held privately at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Ducks Unlimited” and sent in care of R. T. Foard Funeral Home 318 George Street, PO Box 27, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. The family would like to thank Tammy Losten for the special care that she provided for Kenny.
