ELKTON — Kenneth Martin Luther, “Ken”, age 88 of Elkton, MD passed away on December 8, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1932 in Pontiac, MI to the late Carl Lewis Luther and Alice Jenette (Tilton) Luther.
Ken proudly served in the US Army from April 25, 1949 to February 1, 1971. He was a Staff Sergeant at Aberdeen Proving Grounds where he retired after 21 years and 7 months. He worked as a mechanic for the town of Elkton for 5 years before he officially retired. Ken thoroughly enjoyed retirement. He spent time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and made sure to take time for himself. Ken valued his alone time and would take many drives throughout the day. He would make daily stops to visit his family as well as McDonalds and Wawa.
Ken is survived by his step son, Ron Gustafson and his wife, Sharon; granddaughters: Mindi Brumit and Ellie Luther; grandson, Alexander Luther; and great grandchildren: Nathan and Kasey Brumit.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Bullock Luther and son, Carl Martin Luther.
A graveside service for Ken will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elkton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the “American Legion Post 194” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
