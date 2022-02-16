ELKTON — Kenneth L. Haines, Jr., 64 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, in Elkton, MD.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on November 15, 1957, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Nancy Ann (Furness) Haines.
He was a Crane Operator, employed by McLean Contractors for 40 years. Kenny was an avid Ravens fan who enjoyed golfing, boxing and playing baseball. Most of all he enjoyed cheering for his granddaughters at their sporting events!
Survivors include his loving wife: Jo Anna (Blackistone) Haines; daughter: Melissa Haines of Rising Sun, MD; sister: Karen A. Haines; two brothers: Stephen G. Haines of Millsboro, DE and Robert D. Haines of Earleville, MD; and his beloved granddaughters: Crisha, Brooke, and Riley.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son, Kenneth L. Haines, III.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. A visitation will begin one hour before the service.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.