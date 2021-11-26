CHESAPEAKE CITY — Kenneth James Key, 87 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. He was born In Charlottesville, VA on January 21,1934 to the late Henry Key and Elma (Doggett) Key.
Kenneth was a hard-working man. He worked as a Thoroughbred Horse Groomer at racetracks in New York, Bowie, MD and Woodstock Farm and Stables in Chesapeake City, MD. After working in the equestrian field, Kenneth worked as a maintenance technician in a couple different schools. After retiring, he spent his remaining years with his wife Cynthia in Hollywood Beach in Chesapeake City, MD. He lived a good long life and will be deeply missed by his family.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Key. Two sons: Thomas Key and Edward Key and his wife Barbara; granddaughter Heather Holding and her husband Chris; two great-granddaughters: Addison and Aubrey Townsend.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his twin sister, brother and three sisters.
Services for Kenneth are being held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
