ELKTON — Kenneth Homer Rice Jr., 53, of Elkton passed on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Son of the late Kenneth H. Rice Sr. and Bertha Ward Nino.
Kenneth is survived by wife of 40 years, Cynthia Rice; mother Bertha Ward Nino; daughter Crystal Rice; sons: Kenneth & Kyle Rice; sister Connie Reynolds; and seven grandchildren. He is predeceased by brother Scott McCloe.
Kenneth was a big Minnesota Vikings fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Services will be private. Gathering for family & friends at Elkton VFW #8175 Aug 11, 2019, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
