ELKTON — Kenneth Charles “Kenny” Richardson, 62 of Elkton, Md., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 10, 2021. A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton on February 1, 1959.
He retired from Chrysler after 26 years of service, working as a rail car loader. Kenny enjoyed classic cars and hot rods; fishing, oldies music, visiting with friends and family dinners. He especially enjoyed getting together for crabs and beer.
Survivors include his longtime companion: Barbara McKinney of Newark, DE; 2 sons: Chad Joseph Richardson and Zachary David Richardson; his mother: Shirley “Sue” (Raine) Richardson of Elkton; 4 sisters: Linda Addair (Ed) of West End, N.C., Shelby Tyrie of Elkton, Kim Rhoades (Albert) of Elkton, and Jo Ann Wess of Cary, N.C.; sister-in-law: Deborah S. Richardson of North East, Md.; many nieces and nephews; and his grand dog: Rocky.
He was preceded in death by his father: Charles W. Richardson; and his brother: Jeff Richardson.
Friends may visit with Kenny’s family on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
