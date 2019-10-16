NORTH EAST — Kenneth C. Sutton, 50 of North East, MD, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.
He was born in Havre de Grace, MD, on October 31, 1968.
Kenny worked as a concrete finisher for approximately 30 years.
He is survived by his wife: Roxanne Sutton of North East, MD; his mother: Laura R. Sutton of North East, MD; sister: Jennifer Cichosz of Howell, MI; grandmother: Dorothy Rother of Elkton, MD; son: John Hensen; daughter: Tarra Rea (Mike); grandsons: Will, Anthony and Michael. He is survived by 5 nieces and nephews: Jakob Cichosz, Kyla Erickson, Cameron Cichosz, Abbrielle Staricha and Macklin Cichosz along with many loving great nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father: Charles C. “Jake” Sutton, Jr.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations payable to the American Cancer Society, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneral home.com
