ELKTON — Kenneth Allen McCoy, 72, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born in Chicago, IL, on September 15, 1949, he was the son of the late Edgar A. and Dorothy Ambuul McCoy.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. McCoy retired as Division Chief at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church where he served as an usher, Knight in Shining Armor and on numerous church committees. Mr. McCoy enjoyed archeology and was part of the Chain Gang for University of Delaware Football as well as participating with the Honor Guard, American Legion Mason-Dixon Post #194, Rising Sun, MD. Ken's biggest joy in life was spending his time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Phyllis Brown McCoy; children Tina McCoy, Elkton, MD and Tim Sluder (Theresa), Rising Sun MD; sisters Donna McCoy, Elkton and Denise McCoy Salmon (Marty), Chesapeake City, MD; grandchildren, Brian Gregson Jr. (Taylor), Evan Sluder, Krystina Bubb (Willy), and Audrey Sluder; great grandchildren, Cadence, Riley and Landon, and devoted caregiver, Eva Porter.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 16, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Masks are recommended. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Amedisys Foundation in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
