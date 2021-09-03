PORT DEPOSIT — Kenith Eldon Ayers, 83 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home.
Born in Zenith, WV, on June 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Leland and Claudine (Neel) Ayers. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann Ayers who passed October 5, 2020.
Kenith retired from West Electric, with over 20 years of service.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching car races and playing cards.
Survivors include his daughter: Sherrell Einsig; his grandchildren: Steven Gambrill, Jr. (Sarah), Stephanie Strecksus (William) and their son: Sam, and Stacey Trombley (Sean) and their son: Caleb; one brother: Ronald G. Ayers (Jane) and their daughter: Ronda.
In addition to his wife and parents, Kenith was also preceded by his son: Kenneth Duane Ayers; a brother: Leland Ayers; and sister: Linda Kessinger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
