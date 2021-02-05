CONOWINGO — Kelly Renee Talley, age 38 of Conowingo, MD went into the arms of her Heavenly Father after a valiant fight with cancer on January 31st, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 17, 1982 in Rising Sun, MD to Nancy Kay (Williams) Wiggins and the late Joseph Ellis Wiggins.
Kelly is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Jason Michael Talley; son, Taylor Jason Talley; daughter, Faith Meredith Talley; and mother, Nancy Wiggins. Kelly, the youngest of six siblings was affectionately known as Baby by her family. She is survived by her brothers: Darin Wiggins and his wife, Amy and Daniel Wiggins and his wife, Kathy; sisters: Joey Baker and Sherri Van Dyke and her husband, Scott; grandfather, Joseph Wiggins; sister-in-law, Mandy Talley and her husband Tom Lander; and brother-in-law, Stephen Yale. She was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Erin Wiggins Yale.
Kelly was a devoted, caring, and sensitive wife and mother. She loved animals and shared her passion for horses and animal husbandry with her children as she helped them prepare for 4-H livestock shows and projects. Kelly was an avid reader, enjoyed writing, and many trips to the beach with her extended family. “Aunt Baby”, as she was affectionately called, by her 15 nieces and nephews, was a constant presence and support. She patiently taught, generously shared, and thoroughly loved. Taking seriously the role of mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Kelly was loved dearly by all and leaves a beautiful legacy.
A celebration of Kelly’s life will be held on Monday, February 8th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane Port Deposit, MD 21904. A visitation will be held from 10 — 11 am. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
