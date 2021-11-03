ELK MILLS — Keith Raymond Beaudean, Sr. (64) of Elk Mills, MD passed away on October 21, 2021. Born on April 24, 1957 in New Orleans, he was the son of the late Kenneth, Sr. and Jean (nee, Herquet) Beaudean and the loving husband of Julia Beaudean.
Keith worked as Head Mechanic for 44 years at Brunswick Blue Hen Bowling Lanes in Newark, DE. Besides being able to fix everything in the place, Keith was also a formidable Bowler himself. He traveled on multiple Championship Bowling Tours and Coached the Junior Bowlers League. In addition to Bowling Keith also Coached Little League Baseball and his teams won several Championships. In his spare time, he enjoyed Jet Skiing, Boating and Crabbing. Keith had a soft spot in his heart for animals. He provided a safe haven to many a poor Stray-Tom-Cat over the years. Nothing made Keith happier than to "hang out" with his grandkids and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Julia Beaudean; three sons: Keith Beaudean, Jr. and his wife Tijana, Anthony Beaudean and his wife Amanda, Kris Beaudean; eight grandchildren; three brothers: Ken Beaudean, Jr. and husband Bryan, Kevin Beaudean and wife Wendy, Kurt Beaudean and his wife Celia; long-time-friends: Terry & Linda Evans and Chuck & Betty Gattrell as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am at R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD. Burial will take place in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery.
