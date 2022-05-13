ELKTON — Keith Austin Schrier born June 9th 1961 passed away on May 2nd 2022. Born and raised in south Jersey, he helped out on his ex wife's farm in Fair Hill. He was an employee of Milburns orchards in Elkton.
He is survived by his mother, Kay H Schrier, son Cody Schrier; ex wife Debra Schrier, stepsons Todd Shamrock, T.J. Young, grandson Colton Schrier, brothers Wayne Schrier and his wife Diana, brother Donald Schrier Sisters Norma Maranzano, Kathy Kowalski and her husband William. He is predeceased by father Frank Schrier, brothers Jerry, Frank Schrier.
Keith was a loving, hardworking, and dedicated father, son and brother. He was a carpenter by trade, but was known to most as a jack of all trades. Farming was one of his biggest passions, along with old tractors. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
There will be a celebration of life May 14th at 249 Ed Moore Elkton,MD 21921 at 2:00 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Schrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.