WAYNESBORO, PA — Keijo E. Karppinen, 90 of Waynesboro, PA, formerly of Rising Sun, MD passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 6, 1931, he was the son of the late Helmi (Naukkarinen) and Jack Karppinen.
A graduate of the class of 1948 from North East High School, after school, he served his country proudly in the Army during the Korean War. Later he began his career as an Electrician and was a member of the IBEW 24, Baltimore, MD where he served as a Project Manager.
Keijo was a member of the Delaware Valley Finnish-Americans and he was very proud of his Finnish heritage. He was a past president and member of over 50 years of the North East Lions Club, member of the Waynesboro Lions Club and a Lifetime Member of the Lions Club International. Keijo was a member and trustee of the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, Colora, MD. In his spare time Keijo worked with the Turkey Point Lighthouse Restoration Project.
For 50 years Keijo and his wife Alice resided in Rising Sun, MD. In 2005, Keijo and Alice moved to Quincy Village in Waynesboro, PA where they became members of the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro.
Keijo is survived by his wife of 70 years: Alice (Stoops) Karppinen; daughter: Suzanne Goad-Williams (Patrick); and grandson: Buddy G. Goad, III.
In addition to his parents, Keijo was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Karen Karppinen; infant brother: Oliver Karppinen; and son-in-law: Buddy G. Goad, Jr.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Private interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Keijo may be made to either West Nottingham Presbyterian Church or to the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.