FORMERLY OF RISING SUN, MD — Kayleigh Anne Taylor, age 29, of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born in Newark, DE, on March 1, 1990.
Ms. Taylor was a server for several restaurants in the Philadelphia area. She loved living in Philadelphia, music, and especially singing. She had played softball for several years with Rising Sun Little League and was an All Star twice.
She is survived by her father, Paul B. Taylor and loving companion, Holly Hayden, North East, MD; mother, Barbara Hagy Honaker and husband, Ronald, Bulls Gap, TN; and fiance, Robert M. Bostley.
A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
