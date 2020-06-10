DELAWARE CITY, DE — Kay Beaudett, age 78, of Delaware City, DE, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on October 20, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Clement W. and Melissa Lungren Mackie.
Kay was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Limestone Medical Center, Wilmington. She previously worked at the Memorial Hospital, Wilmington. An avid outdoor enthusiast, she enjoyed kayaking, traveling, reading, knitting, and photography.
Survivors include her sons, Park Beaudett (Lora), Sudlersville, MD, and David Beaudett (Heather), New Castle, DE; grandsons, John Beaudett (Ashlyn), Chestertown, MD, and Justin Beaudett, Sudlersville, MD; and brother, Philip L. Mackie, Easton, MD.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her daughter, Morgan K. Beaudett.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Sharp’s Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
