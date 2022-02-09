ELKTON, MD — Kathy Lee Pierce, age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Born in Elkton on December 25, 1956, she was the daughter of Loretta Davis Reed and the late Jack Culver.
Mrs. Pierce retired from L&H Cleaners in Elkton as a clerk where she worked for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Pierce was a proud member of Crossroads Bible Church, and loved dancing, country music, football and eating crabs.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Richard James Pierce; children, Shannon Pierce-French (Jamie), Diana Pierce, and Lynn Hickey, all of Elkton; bonus daughter, Brittany Fleming (David Mitchell), North East, MD; grandchildren, Marcus, Trevor, Aliyah, Camryn, Caybree, and Jemma; bonus grandchildren, Emily, Jillian, and Norah; and siblings, Beverly Burchett (Steve), Charlestown, MD, Jack Culver (Judy), Durham, NC, Cheryl Reed, North East, MD, Dorothy Strickland (Bill), Spring Hill, FL, Nathan Reed, Dover, DE, and Rita Burchett (Ray), North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in St. John's United Methodist Cemetery, Lewisville, PA.
