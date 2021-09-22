KISSIMMEE, FL — Kathy Jean Creed, age 75, of Kissimmee, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 6, 2021. Born in Grundy, VA on August 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Jacqueline Creed.
Ms. Creed grew up in the Elkton, MD area and remained there most of her life. She retired as a New Accounts Representative for Discover Card in New Castle, DE. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, "Grammy," sister, and friend. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and looked forward to seeing them as much as she could. She loved reading her Bible and playing with her canine companion, Bella!
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Karen Gould, Kissimmee, FL; brothers, Pat Creed (June), Clinton, MD, Mickey Creed (Barbara), Stafford, VA, and Dan Creed (Cathy), Chattanooga, TN; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Creed entered into eternal life and is reunited with her beloved son, James Dellinger, Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private.
Fellowship to follow the service at Singerly Fire Hall, 300 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921.
