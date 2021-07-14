ELKTON — Kathy J. Foster-Koslak, age 68 of Elkton, MD passed away with family by her side, on July 10, 2021. She was born on August 16, 1952 in Elkton, MD to the late Morton Jackson and Catherine Ann (Bryson) Jackson.
Kathy was born in Elkton, MD but had the pleasure of experiencing other corners of the world. She lived in Okinawa, Japan in her 20’s which exposed her to Asian culture which she integrated into her life. Upon returning to the United States, she spent many years in the Washington DC area. She worked in the banking industry and eventually took a role with Verizon Wireless until she decided to return to Elkton in 2003 to be closer to her grandchildren.
Kathy was a member of many organizations including: Trinity Episcopal Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 15, VFW Post 8175, in Elkton, MD and the Marlboro Moose Lodge Post 1856 in Upper Marlboro, MD.
Kathy was a kind and generous person. She deeply loved her family. She was known as “Meemaw” to her grandkids and to all their friends. Kathy had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family whom she held dear.
Kathy was a huge Washington Redskins fan, loved going to Ocean City, MD and in most recent years enjoyed cruising. Although she loved all holidays, Christmas was her favorite. She also enjoyed Hallmark movies and soap operas. She was a great cook and many will remember her for her kind and giving spirit.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 18 years, Ronald F. Koslak; children: Tammy R. Cox (Charles), Stephen T. Foster, Joshua F. Koslak, Thomas M. Koslak, and Victoria M. Grimes (Michael); grandchildren: Tiffany E. Cox, Emily R. Cox, and Dean M. Grimes; and siblings: Carol A. Jones (Rich), William M. Jackson (Sharon), and twin sister, Donna M. Perri (Joseph).
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas H. Jackson.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Trinity Episcopal Church” and sent in care of the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.