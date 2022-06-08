CONOWINGO — Kathryn Marie Eller, age 89 of Conowingo, MD passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was born on September 23,1932 in West Chester, PA to the late Minnie (Darlington) and James Kincade Williams Sr.
Kathryn and her husband Charles J. Eller Sr. were married in April of 1956 and started their family the same month and went on to raise four children.
She loved collecting cardinals, working in her yard with her flowers or just sitting on her porch watching the birds and squirrels. When Kathryn wasn't enjoying her home or caring for her beloved cat, which she had many throughout her life, you could find her at a Flea Market or searching for yard sales. Kathryn will be missed dearly by many.
Kathryn is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles J Eller Sr.; daughter, Wanda Donovan and her husband, Edward; son, Francis Eller Sr. and his wife, Terry; five grandchildren: Joshua McDonnell, Megan Nguyen, Dale Eller Jr., Douglas Mowday II and Francis Eller Jr.; and twelve great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by two sons: Charles J. Eller Jr. and Dale E. Eller Sr.; two brothers: Robert Williams and James Williams Jr.; and one grandson, Jody McDonnell.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may attend the viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at New London Presbyterian Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
