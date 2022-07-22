NEWARK, DE — Kathryn Williams, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with loving family. Born in Elkton, MD on January 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Edward T. and Lydia R. Barnard Williams. Kathryn was preceded in death by her brothers Eddie and Alan Williams.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Debbie McKibben (Bill), Effie Dolan, and Russ Dolan; granddaughters, Lisa McKibben, and Shianne Dolan; and siblings, Shirley Brown, Tommy Williams (Carolyn), and Larry Williams.
Kathryn lost her hearing at an early age from what was suspected to be an infection. She spent her youth growing up in a boarding school - Maryland School for the Deaf. When future president John F. Kennedy was visiting the school, Kathryn was asked to guide him across the campus. He held her hand as they walked the grounds. Kathryn had a vibrant smile and great beauty, so no one was surprised when she was crowned Miss America of The Deaf, 1959, in Atlantic City.
She spent time living in the D.C. area where she was a frequent guest of The White House and had the opportunity to meet four sitting Presidents: Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. She was also often invited for tea by First Lady Mamie Eisenhower. Kathryn was a spokeswoman for people with disabilities and one of the first hearing-impaired women to receive computer vocational training and went on to work for IBM.
It was during her years at Maryland School for the Deaf where she met her future husband, Russell Dolan Jr. Shortly after getting married, the young couple moved to Illinois and raised their three children. Kathryn had an extensive career in the insurance industry beginning with Continental Casualty Company in Chicago and later with Prudential Property and Casualty in Oakbrook. Moving back to Maryland in 1992, she later joined AIG and worked there until her retirement in 2001.
Going to London in 2008 fulfilled a bucket list item where she finally got to see Buckingham Palace, the Princess Di Memorial and Changing of the Guard in-person.
During her recent retirement years, she spent her days in a cozy cottage, along the banks of the North East River in Maryland enjoying magnificent water views, gardens, and wildlife. Eating Haagen-Dazs ice cream, homemade macarons, and other treats became her daily indulgences. Kathryn absolutely loved being able to enjoy life in a new way. She became a member of the National Wildlife Federation and enjoyed her gardens that were certified as Wildlife Habitats, and Bee, Bird, and Butterfly pollinator friendly.
She started several hobbies including bird watching, raising chicks and ducklings, and interacting with her beloved Australian Budgerigars "budgie" birds (affectionately named Mom & Pop). She adored the TV show "Family Feud" and was always interested in knowing what state the participants were from. She never lost her lifelong interest in sports (Go BEARS), world events and watching The Weather Channel. You could always count on Kathryn for the daily report, including lots of sunshine--
She was 81 years blessed.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Principio United Methodist Church, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family encourages casual attire.
Fellowship to celebrate Kathryn's life will be held at the American Legion Hall, 129 W. Main Street, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
