CHARLESTOWN — Kathleen Matter, 71 of Charlestown, Md., passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore.
She was born in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on August 6, 1949.
Prior to her retirement, Kathleen worked as a Registered Nurse for over 34 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and horseback riding.
Survivors include her daughter: Deborah Stozek of North East, Md.; father: Roscoe Ails of Joppatowne, Md.; brothers: Ken Ails (Becky) of N.C., Dave Ails (Kym) of Frederick, Md., and Randy Ails (Dee) of Rising Sun, Md.; granddaughters: Lacie Phipps and Paige Phipps of North East, Md.; great granddaughter: Alora Phipps of North East, Md.; two nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Helen Jean (Johnson) Ails; and a great granddaughter: Zoelle Phipps.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.