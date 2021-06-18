ELK MILLS — Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Quade, age 59, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 25, 1961, she was the daughter of Wanda Malcom Veasey, Elk Mills, MD, and the late Donald Veasey, Sr.
Mrs. Quade was a devoted homemaker. Family was very important to her and always came first. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, Elkton, and enjoyed reading, going to the beach, NASCAR, and studying architectural design.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 27 years, James A. Quade, Jr.; sons, Glenn Lacey (Dawn), Fair Hill, MD, Richard Quade, Tennessee, James E. Lacey (Julie), Elkton, MD, and James A. Quade, III, Moorefield, WV; grandchildren, Mason and Greg Connor, Collin, Blaine, Grason, and Isla Lacey, and David, James IV, and Logan Quade; and siblings, Donald Veasey (Dawn), Elk Mills, MD, and Laurie Veasey, Elkton, MD.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Quade was preceded in death by her son, Brian J. Lacey.
Celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM, Monday, June 21, 2021, at Elkton Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, 71 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton, MD, with a gathering beginning at 12 Noon.
Please omit flowers; however, if desired, contributions may be made to Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
