ELKTON, MD — Kathleen Mucerino Ohrel, beloved wife of Jack Ohrel, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after battling serious health issues for the past year. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Margaret A. Armstrong Lawlor.
Kathleen spent many years as a home health care specialist, assisting elderly and disabled persons to live independently and achieve the highest quality of life possible. An avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, she loved music, especially oldies music, and dancing, and was a lifelong fan of her favorite artist Bobby Rydel.
Kathleen had a heart overflowing with love for her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Obegi, Cheryl Mason, Kimberly Mucerino; sons-in-law, Bernard Obegi and Justin Mason; sisters, Linda Okupinski (Stanley) and Patricia Sklar; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and nephews, Thomas Okupinski (MaryBeth) and Michael Okupinski (Anna).
Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation--Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
