ELKTON, MD — Kathleen Kline-Smith, age 59, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on July 30, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Agnes Elwell Bixler.
Mrs. Kline-Smith retired from the DuPont Experimental Station as a laboratory technician. Devoted to her family, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and camping.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Philip S. Smith; children, Gary M. Kline, Jr., and Lisa J. Kline, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Caden and Calli Finucan; and siblings, Sherri McLaughlin, Bear, DE, Jackie Wirkkala, Oklahoma, and David Bixler, Texas.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kline-Smith was preceded in death by her siblings, Roni Deldeo and Richard Bixler.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, January 25, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
