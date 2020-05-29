ELKTON — Kathleen J. Maccari, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born in Hockessin, DE on January 4, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Irving and Mary A. (Kelly) Chambers. Kathleen was a graduate of the class of 1957 from Conrad High School in Wilmington. She worked at Gore Associates as a garment tech, where she developed a test to find where the garments were leaking thus saving time and increasing efficiency.
Kathleen was always there to help, whether it was to listen to a problem, give a hug or do whatever it took to make you smile. She was always gracious and charitable; Kathleen would give her last dime if someone needed it. She looked forward to the holidays every year and decorating her home. Kathleen loved animals, especially her dogs, Georgia and Mary. She fought very hard to overcome her illness, never complained, and always appreciated those caregivers who were so good to her. Kathleen had a way of making everyone feel special. It was easy for her to do so because every life she touched, or everyone who had touched her life, was precious to her. From her kind voice, to her infectious smile, she made everyone feel better.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Orlando J. Maccari; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children, Paul Maccari (Donna), James Maccari and Ronald Maccari; grandchildren, Nicole Helm (Charles), Jennifer Rangstad (Kraig), Jason Maccari (Katherine), Richard Maccari (Ashley), Juliana Maccari, Olivia Maccari and Marie Spencer; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen’s memory to Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Hermon Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
(1) entry
Kathy was a wonderful, caring individual that I first met when we worked together at Bay View Elementary School. She worked with both of my boys there. Several times thereafter I saw her several times when she was a rehab patient at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center. She always was upbeat even when she didn't seem like that was really how she was feeling. She always asked about my son, who is at the facility. Caring for others when she herself was not at her best. What a wonderful tribute that she was always happy to see others and share in their lives. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.