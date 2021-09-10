COLORA, MD — Kathleen E. Class "Kathy" of Colora, MD, age 86, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born in New London, CT on June 30, 1935 to the late John James Mackessey and Anna E. (Zaakoes) Mackessey.
Kathy was devoted to her family and enjoyed going shopping with her best friend and daughter, Terri. She also enjoyed taking bus trips with her sister-in-law, Marlene, fishing trips with her family in Canada, and taking walks in the woods with her grandchildren. Kathy enjoyed cooking, sewing and board games. Kathleen achieved the title the "Walking Dictionary" from her expertise playing Scrabble. Everyone who had the pleasure being around Kathy enjoyed her quick wit and quirky sense of humor. A grandmother to everyone, she loved spending time with the little ones and was very fond of animals. Kathy will be remembered as an intelligent woman who exuded wisdom on all occasions. Kathy was an amazing woman and a life-long warrior who battled five different types of cancer and was victorious in all accounts. Kathy went back to school after her children were grown and studied accounting at Cecil College. She was employed as an accounting technician and bookkeeper for various companies during her career which was highlighted working for her son's Donald CPA firm. After retiring she worked as a clerk for Benjamin's Grocery Store until vision loss forced her to resign.
Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, and love of her life, Raymond E. Class; two children: Ray W. Class (Lisa) and Terri Haupt (Chris); six grandchildren: Joseph and William Class, Andrea and Calvin Haupt, Patrick Class, Korin Myers, and Brady Lynch: four great-grandchildren: JD, Christian, Mea and Payton; sister, Anna Brauer: daughter-in-laws; Patty Class and Linda Lynch and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by two sons: Donald E. and Joseph R. Class; grandson, Jonathan Class; and sister, Mary Jean Denver.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday 9/15/21 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:30 am. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of RT Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
