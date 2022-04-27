NORTH EAST — Kathleen "Kathy" Alice Figgs, 69 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 in the Christiana Care-Accent Care, Newark, DE.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 3, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Alice Ann (Nickle) Fleeger.
She was a member of the Thoroughbred Racing Protective Bureau and a Maryland Master Gardener. Kathy worked as a Library Aid for Cecil County Public Schools.
She is survived by her husband: Christopher Figgs of North East, MD; children: Christopher W. Figgs (Susan) of Elkton, MD and Shelley D. Mace (Carvel, IV) of North East, MD; grandchildren: Kurtis Stubbs, Georgia Stubbs, Carville V. Mace, V and Zoe Ava Mace; siblings: Robert Fleeger, Donald Fleeger and Shirley Taylor.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings: Karen Sparks and Harold Osborne.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.
Flowers are welcome or contributions to St. Mary Anne's Garden Market can be made to St. Mary Anne's Church, in care of the funeral home.
