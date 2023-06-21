ELKTON — Kathie Berwick, of Elkton, MD put down her knitting and weaving for the last time, and died peacefully on June 9, 2023. She was born to Joan McManus Berwick, and H. Orville Berwick of Elkton, MD on January 4, 1956 in Baltimore, MD.
She was predeceased by her parents as well as Dannie Borkoski, her husband of many years, also of Elkton. Kathie is survived by her two sons; Adam (Kristen) of Seattle, WA, and Daniel (Cathleen); grand-daughters Maile and Ginger, all of Kennett Square, PA; brothers William of Baltimore and James (Linda) of Warrington, PA, as well as sisters Joan (Millington), Barbara (Houston, DE), Eileen (NorthEast, MD), and Karen (Newark, DE).
Kathie was a 1974 graduate of Elkton High and went on to work at Peoples Bank of Elkton, the Cecil County YMCA, and the Cecil County Senior Center. Kathie was known to many citizens of Cecil County as intelligent, kind, methodical, competent, and generous of her time and energy. Kathie rarely missed a day from work, even throughout her battle with lung cancer.
She was very creative. She loved knitting and made vast numbers of sweaters, dolls, hats, and animals, for coworkers, children at the Y, seniors, and family members. She knitted tacos with fillings, pizza with mushrooms, cheese, and pepperoni; afghans, cable knit sweaters, argyle socks, shawls, scarves, and fingerless gloves. The list goes on and on. She crocheted numerous snowflakes which grace the Christmas trees and windows of friends and family. In her last few months she bought herself a loom and learned to weave. She decorated her living spaces with plants. She turned her bedroom into a veritable conservatory with plants in the windows, on tables, on the floor, on the walls, and over her bed. Kathie never stopped creating.
Kathie worked as a childcare provider at the "Y", and with activities at the Senior Center. She loved helping the children, and would get down on the floor with them to play, never ceasing to engage with all ages of children. She swiftly went from working with seniors in the mornings, to providing fun activities for the children at the "Y". She made sure that both age groups had FUN. She honored each group daily by treating them with respect and courtesy. She found meaningful activities for them, matching activities to their interests and abilities.
A Celebration of Life brunch is planned for June 27th at 11AM, at the Chesapeake Inn, South Chesapeake City, MD
If so moved, donations can be made to the Cecil County Senior Center c/o Linda Seaman 200 Chesapeake Blvd Elkton, MD 21921
To plant a tree in memory of Kathie Berwick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.