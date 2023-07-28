RISING SUN — Katherine "Kitty" M. Bennett, 89, of Rising Sun, Maryland passed away on April 21, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Kitty was born in February 1934 in Sparrows Point, Maryland to the late George W. Parker and Eunice E. (Whitley) Parker Laird. She attended the Tome School in Port Deposit and Rising High School in Rising Sun. She married the late William "Bill" McMillan in 1951, together they had three children. Kitty began her career as a bookkeeper in 1958 at the Southern States store in Rising Sun. She then was able to get a job at Aberdeen Proving Ground where she retired in March 1988 as a Budget Analyst after 25 years of government service. Kitty belonged to the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She was a valued member, serving as a Deacon and a trustee during her lifetime. She was also a life member and past president of the VFW Post 8185, Port Deposit, MD and a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 194, Rising Sun, MD. Kitty enjoyed her time serving her community and honoring the veterans who served our Country. She was a proud member of the Post 194 Honor Guard, the only Auxiliary member to serve until 2020. Kitty enjoyed spending time with her family, beloved dogs Fluff and Princess, Maryland crabs and knitting. Kitty is survived by her current husband, Riley H. Bennett of Rising Sun, her three children: Carolyn S. Clark (Ray) of Perryopolis, PA, Kathy M. Chaillou of Rising Sun, and William W. McMillan (Marcey) of Tyrone, PA, and two sisters, Dorothy A. White of GA and Donna L. Madron (Robert) of VA, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her husbands, William W. McMillan, Sr, and Robert "Bud" Delp, brother George W. Parker Jr. and two nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 1PM, at The West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD, 21917, where friends may begin visiting at 12PM. Inurnment will follow at the West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Ladies Auxiliary Post 194 or The Honor Guard of Post 194, sent in care of the funeral home to P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD. 21911. To leave online condolences please visit the R.T. Foard website at www.rtfoard.com
