RISING SUN — Katherine Eileen Guethler, age 96, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023. She was born on March 21, 1927, in Sparrows Point, MD, to the late William Edward McGowan and Helen Rose (Simon) McGowan.
Katherine lived a life of adventure as an Army wife, traveling the world alongside her beloved husband. Together, they built a strong family foundation while stationed in Germany, New Mexico, Kansas, Maryland, Panama, and finally Oklahoma. Katherine had a zest for life and a nurturing spirit that touched the lives of those around her.
In her leisure time, Katherine enjoyed participating in bowling leagues, showcasing her skills on the dance floor, and delighting others with her exceptional culinary talents. She was an active member of AA and AL ANON, offering support and guidance to those in need. Above all, she found joy in doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating lasting memories filled with love and laughter. Katherine's warm presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Katherine is survived by her two daughters: Donna S. Roberts and her husband, Paul, and Mary McFadden and her husband, Carl; son, Bobby Guethler; five grandchildren: David Racine and his wife, Rita, Damion Racine and his wife, Gail, Dustin Adams and his wife, Monica, Ashley Lowe and her husband, Brad, and Paul Roberts, III and his wife, Aly; thirteen great-grandchildren: Brittany, Jessica, David, Nathan, Ian, Sammy, Liam, Baylan, Cody, Briana, Emily, Madeline, and Henry; three great-great-grandchildren: Natalie, Naomi, and Davey; and her sister, Betty Lou Bienert.
In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her first husband, Hubert Alton Sheppard; second husband, Robert Guethler; and three siblings: Ruth Phippis, Gordon McGowan, and Cordell McGowan.
Services will be held privately, allowing family and close friends to come together to celebrate Katherine's life and pay their final respects.
