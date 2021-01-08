NEWARK, DE — Katherine Eva Dunlap, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on April 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Lottie Boyd Simpers Clay and Joseph E. Simpers.
Mrs. Dunlap was a homemaker and the “rock” who held her family pieces all together as one. She will be sadly missed by her husband and family.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Carroll M. Dunlap; children, Carol Dunlap Hines and husband, Glenn, Newark, DE, Kathy Dunlap Galloway and husband, Don, North East, MD, Randy L. Dunlap, Newark, DE, and Carroll M. Dunlap, II, and wife, Tammy Slonecker Dunlap, Houston, DE; grandchildren, Kevin Wiles, Heather Pugh Hernandez, Jodi Grabusky, Randy Dickerson, and Camren Tyler Dunlap; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and sister, Ella Mae Mullins.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dunlap was preceded in death by her 4 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
