NORTH EAST, MD — Karl Lee Pritt, age 90, of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Born in Jacox, WV, on September 1, 1931, he was the son of the late Andy and Dae Sullivan Pritt.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he was a proud member of Glasgow Baptist Church, Glasgow, DE, and a former member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Elkton, MD. Mr. Pritt retired from the MDOT State Highway Administration, where he worked as an Equipment Operator. He had previously driven for Davidson, Elkton Trucking, and Elkton Homes.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Janet A. Preston Pritt; children, Karen Crouch (Calvin) and Carol Pletzer, both of Chestertown, MD, Karl Pritt, Jr. (Tina), Golts, MD, William Pritt (Noreen), Salisbury, MD, Jennifer Parrott (Lance), Newark, DE, and Angel Funk (Gideon), North East, MD; siblings, Betty Wright, Falls Church, VA, Jean Jackson and Curtis Pritt, both of Hillsboro, WV; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pritt was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Pritt.
Funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be announced on the funeral home website when available.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church Missionaries at the above address.
