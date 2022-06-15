PERRYVILLE — Karen Yvonne Lee, age 64, of Perryville, MD, passed away at home Thursday, June 9, 2022. Born October 10, 1957 in Harlan, KY, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Kelly Cloud and Alonzo W. Cloud, Sr.
Karen retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Willard (Dickie) R. Lee, Jr.; son, John Smith; grandchildren, Jason Lee and Johnathan Lee; brother, Alonzo Cloud (Doris); sisters, Sharon Sexton (David), Bridget Cloud-Baab (Jim); brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Lee and Mark Lee; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Shane Lee and Richard Cody Lee; sisters, Wanda Faye Smith, Sandra Smith-Rash, and Coleen Cloud-Lilley; father-in-law, Willard Lee, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Myrtle Lee.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, 1 PM until 3 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Interment will be private.
A celebration of life will be held at the Furnace Bay Golf Course pavilion immediately following the visitation.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.