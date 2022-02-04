ELKTON, MD — Karen Diane Bowman, age 52, of Elkton, MD, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Born in Elkton on February 28, 1969, she was the daughter of Della Combs Simpson, Elkton, and Ed Simpson, Clermont, FL.
Mrs. Bowman worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Leonardo and Dr. Aaron, Elkton, MD. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 22 years, James Bowman, Jr.; children, Anthony Ruley (Felicia), Tiffany Sadler (Corey), and James Bowman III; grandchildren, Anthony III, Cayden, Everleigh, Audrey, and Chase; and brothers, Duane Simpson (Kimberly), Mark Simpson (Angie), and Paul Simpson (Belinda).
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
