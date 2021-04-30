NORTH EAST, MD — Karen Ann Blevins, age 68, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD on December 8, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Betty Mortz Blevins.
A homemaker, Ms. Blevins was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bead-working.
Survivors include her beloved son, Greggory Burcham and wife, Phaik Line Tan “Linnie,” and their three children, Annissa, Azriel, and Asya; and sister, Sarah Pinder, Florida.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.