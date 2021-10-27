ELKTON — (Hansen) Kareen Louise Arnold ended her battle with cancer on October 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband of 56 years, Alfred Arnold and three children, Jennifer Padgett, Amanda Fager, and Cory Arnold.
Kareen lived her life selflessly. Born in Baltimore, MD, August 23, 1943, Kareen began her life ready for adventure. She moved to New Hampshire in 1950 and enjoyed country living with her mother, Grace Joy Hansen, father, Arne Hansen, sister, Linda Hansen, and brother, Edward Hansen.
In 1965 she became a military wife and traveled the world with her husband and visited 49 states. They lived in Taiwan, the Philippines and many different states before finally retiring in Elkton, Maryland. In 2009 and 2011, Kareen became a grandmother to two granddaughters, Chloe Fager and Grace Padgett. She used the skills she learned from many years of substitute teaching to teach her granddaughters to read and write.
Kareen and her best friend and neighbor, Shirley Maiorano, were inseparable. Every Wednesday they would go to bingo and discuss all the ways they would heal the world. Kareen wanted to be remembered for never having any points on her driver's license and getting three kids through college without having any debt, but she will be remembered for much more. Her selflessness and kindness were unmatched. We will never forget her goofiness, contagious laugh, and selfless acts.
A private service will be held at a later time for close family. In lieu of flowers or cards we ask that you do a random act of kindness to spread Kareen's legacy of selflessness throughout your community.
