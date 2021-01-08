ELKTON, MD — Justo Torres, age 91, of Elkton, MD died peacefully at home Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Born in Havana, Cuba, on June 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Herando and Ophelia Rodriguez Torres.
Mr. Torres had been a Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Union Hospital, Elkton, and retired as Head Nurse of Outpatient Counseling at Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital, Perry Point, MD. He was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with his family. Mr. Torres enjoyed doing landscaping and yard maintenance. His hobbies were many over the years—civic duties, various professional groups and committees, and as a ham radio operator. Mr. Torres had a love for history, specifically the Civil War and the Asian culture. At 75 years of age, he learned Mandarin. A talented artist, he loved drawing and crafting wooden gifts for family.
Survivors include his children, Michele Guns (David), David Torres, Sr., both of Elkton, MD, Frank Torres (Maria), Miami, FL, and Robert Torres (Karen), Clinton, CT; grandchildren, Amy Wherry and David Torres, Jr. (Nanna); great grandson, Connor Wherry; honorary granddaughter, Stephanie Eldreth-Guethler (Bill); and honorary great granddaughter, Savvy Guethler.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Torres was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marianne Torres; and brothers, Gerald and Roberto Torres.
Graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Sharon Hill Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Road, Dover, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation—Cecil County Animal Services, or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
