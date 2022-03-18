RISING SUN, MD — Justin Nathaniel Walter Gilbert, age 25, of Rising Sun, MD passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. He was born in Havre de Grace, MD on December 3, 1996 son to Mark Gilbert and Linda (Barrera) Gilbert.
Justin graduated from Rising Sun High School in 2014. He went on to serve in the United States Navy as a Seabee and was a steelworker. After serving our country for six years he went on to work for Miller Refrigeration as a project manager.
Justin enjoyed riding his Harley, working in his garage, grilling and cooking, powerlifting at the gym, being out on the river, watching football, and spending time with his family, friends, and two dogs. He loved to be an entertainer and light up the room with his presence and spread his light through music and playing guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Olivia (Zorn) Gilbert, their two fur children Maku'e and Luna; father, Mark Gilbert, his partner Erin Wolff; mother, Linda (Barrera) Gilbert; sister, Meagan Gilbert, brother-in-law Jay Negron; paternal grandmother, Margaret Gilbert; best friend, Chad Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Justin is preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Gilbert, and great-grandfather Earl Gilley.
A celebration of Justin's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane Port Deposit, MD 21904 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery.
A special thank you to the nurses and the organ and tissue donation team from Our Legacy at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, FL. With the help of this amazing team Justin was able to donate six organs and save five lives. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Our Legacy Florida and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
