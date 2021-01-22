SALISBURY — (Hash) June(Hash)Spencer, “Sue”, age 74, long time resident of North East, died Monday, January 18, 2020 at Salisbury Genesis Nursing Center.
Born September 13, 1946 in Tazewell, Virginia to Kathleen (Remines)Hash and John Monroe Hash Jr. She attended Elkton High School and Cecil Community College.
She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. She was never far from the river. She also loved thrift shopping and she really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by parents John and Kathleen Hash, son Matthew Osborne (Michelle), granddaughter Amy Osborne, and siblings Jerry and Jack Hash.
She is survived by children, Tony Osborne of North East, Julia(Louis)Greco of Hazleton PA, Carvel(Shelley)Mace of North East, Laura Mace of Ravenswood WV, and Carrie Mace of Dundalk. Grandchildren, Anthony Osborne, Daniel Osborne, Matthew Osborne, Kyle Osborne, Carville Mace, Zoe Mace, Willow Dyess, Ameena Carter, Donna Greco, and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Judy Asbury, James(Francis)Hash, Joan(Rick)Lyall, Joseph Hash, and Johnnie(Ronnie)Rogers.
